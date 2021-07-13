Walleye Trading LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

GMBTU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.