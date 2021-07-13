Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 7,689 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

