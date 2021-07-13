47,000 Shares in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.52% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAIC. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.