Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650,347 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.25% of Philip Morris International worth $1,723,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 262,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.