Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,614,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,789,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,858,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,642,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.