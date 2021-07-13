Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

