Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.