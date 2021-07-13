Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

