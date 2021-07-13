Captrust Financial Advisors Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.