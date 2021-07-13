Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

MDT opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.