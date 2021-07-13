CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $4,291.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $17.51 or 0.00053838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

