Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 35,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

