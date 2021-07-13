Stacks 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.61 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $72.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00159371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,293,207 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

