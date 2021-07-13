Ideaology One Day Trading Volume Hits $346,773.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $346,773.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.12 or 0.00882784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,361 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

