aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:LIFE) Director John K. Clarke Sells 2,500 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:LIFE) Director John K. Clarke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $10,850.00.
Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 77,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,037. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33.
About aTyr Pharma
