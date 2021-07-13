Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

