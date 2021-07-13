Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

