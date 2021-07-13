Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,929 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $396.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

