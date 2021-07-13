Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.92.

CHTR opened at $719.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $698.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.87 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

