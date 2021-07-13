Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $258.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

