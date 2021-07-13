Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) CEO Sells $12,209.78 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $12,209.78.
NYSE:ADAP opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93.
