Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) CEO Sells $12,209.78 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $12,209.78.

NYSE:ADAP opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

