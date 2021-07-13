BSCView (BSCV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $409,112.13 and $77.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

