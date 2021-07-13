Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NYSE:LWAY) COO Sells $14,025.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NYSE:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $14,025.00.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00.

LWAY stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

