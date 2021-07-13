Jefferies Financial Group Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of ESTC opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

