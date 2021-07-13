United Security Bancshares (NYSE:UBFO) Director Buys $12,952.17 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NYSE:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe acquired 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,952.17.

UBFO stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

