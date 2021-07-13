United Security Bancshares (NYSE:UBFO) Director Buys $12,952.17 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NYSE:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe acquired 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,952.17.
UBFO stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.92.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.