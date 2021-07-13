Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded to Sell at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89. Atos has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

