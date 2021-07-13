Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,443,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335,456 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.73% of Weyerhaeuser worth $2,329,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

