Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $2,064,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

