Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

