30,757 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.