Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGOU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $514,000.

Shares of LEGOU opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

