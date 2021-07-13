Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

