Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NYSE:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry Purchases 1,500 Shares

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NYSE:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry bought 1,500 shares of Duos Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.

Shares of NYSE DUOT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its technology platforms used in its solutions include centraco, an enterprise information management system; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications, as well as Praesidium to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the centraco software.

