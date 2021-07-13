NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,031,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

GFI stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

