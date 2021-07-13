NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

