NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $17.10 Million in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 252,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

