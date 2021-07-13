IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

