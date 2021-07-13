Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $198,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

