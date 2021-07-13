CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

