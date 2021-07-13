Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $237,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 61.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

