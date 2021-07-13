298,477 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -286.97 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

