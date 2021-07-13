American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 139.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,492 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in American Well were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in American Well by 98.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,550 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $125,631.00. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

