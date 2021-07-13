AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 643.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $9,154,466. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

