Woodline Partners LP Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $172.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

