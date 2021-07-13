Woodline Partners LP Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.