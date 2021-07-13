ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $611.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $611.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.93 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $390.84 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.24, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

