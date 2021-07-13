Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VENAU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

VENAU stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

