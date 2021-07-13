Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

