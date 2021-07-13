Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.