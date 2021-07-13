EDC Blockchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $298,581.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $298,581.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,589.96 or 1.00154496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007272 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000116 BTC.

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

